‘We can’t serve you’: Delivery driver says she was banned from her local McDonald’s

A delivery driver on TikTok claims she was banned from a local McDonald’s after a video she filmed at their location went viral.

Atlanta (@atlantadelivers) is a U.K.-based TikToker who documents, among other things, her various trips as a delivery driver.

In December, she posted a video in which she leaves a McDonald’s in Worthing after waiting 25 minutes for a customer’s order.

“I give up with that order,” she says in the video. “They’re getting none ready. There’s no one doing deliveries.”

The video soon accrued over 2.7 million views.

In the days following, Atlanta took another order from the same McDonald’s location.

However, when she went to pick up the delivery, she was told that the store was no longer allowed to give her orders.

“I’ve just been banned from my McDonald’s,” she explains in a follow-up with over 243,000 views. “I walked in…[an employee] looked at me for a second, then she was like, ‘we can’t serve you. You’re not allowed in here.’”

Atlanta notes that she’s been posting videos about this McDonald’s for 2 years. The ban only came about after one of those videos portrayed the location negatively.

She later posted a video of the moment they told her she was not allowed to take orders from this McDonald’s anymore.

In the comments section of her videos, users questioned the location’s decision to ban her.

“You can’t ban a customer because they had a bad experience & say so,” one user said. “You fix what’s wrong & apologise.”

“This really highlights there is an issue and the store manager should be looking at there processes and what is not working,” noted a second.

“Because in this economy it’s always a good thing to turn away custom[er],” joked a third.

While some speculated that Atlanta was instead banned for filming in the store, she claimed in an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot that she doubted this was the case.

“The staff have followed and watched my videos since I first started posting delivery content in April 2021. I have posted many videos in McDonald’s before with no problem,” she wrote. “I do not record the staffs faces; only me picking up the order and putting it in my delivery bag.”

She also explained that the staff of that particular location have “said they watch my videos and know what I do” and have only ever commented on them “in a positive way.”

That said, she noted that she’s “seen drivers be banned [from delivery platforms] before because of them saying it’s slow to get orders” before detailing that she “sent an email to head office and they responded that they cannot overturn the decision.”

She also posted a YouTube video providing additional context about the situation.

“I think it is so silly since the staff have followed and watched my videos since I started posting,” she stated. “I don’t believe it’s the video I posted; I believe it’s because they did not like the negative comments from other people which is nothing I can control…Everyone agrees it’s ridiculous I’ve been banned for just showing what happened.”

As for why she films her deliveries, she said that it’s not just for the interest of her viewers.

“It’s for my own safety to when out and about and riding on my bike,” she wrote. “It’s like a dash cam.”

Back on TikTok, this particular McDonald’s location received considerable hate in comments.

“Worthing mcdonalds is shocking! The amount of orders sat waiting and then the in store waiting is ridiculous too!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“I live 5 minutes away from this one and the food is ALWAYS cold and missing items,” detailed another.

“Worthing McDonald’s is the worst!! We have ended up going down there and complaining and getting our food that way,” recalled an additional TikToker. “They are a joke!!”

McDonald’s UK refused to comment on the record for this piece.