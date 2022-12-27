‘They don’t even sell this in Pepe’s’: Customer orders Pepe’s Piri Piri through Deliveroo, receives ‘random food’ instead

One TikToker is highlighting the unfortunate mishap they experienced after ordering food delivery through Deliveroo.

In a recent video viewed more than a million times, user MJ (@mariyajaved_) says she’d ordered a wrap meal from UK restaurant Pepe’s Piri Piri via the food delivery company Deliveroo. But instead of getting the meal she ordered, she received someone else’s food that appeared to be already eaten.

Some also said it appears MJ received jollof rice, which doesn’t seem to be a menu item at Pepe’s, instead of her requested wrap meal.

“Nah the Uber driver gave you someone else’s order, they don’t even sell this in Pepes,” one commenter said.

In the video, MJ shows the food she received, calling it “some random food the Deliveroo driver had eaten from some backstreet takeaway with the spoon he used inside…”

“You couldn’t make this shit up lmao,” MJ wrote in the video’s caption. “I was SPEECHLESS and that’s a rarity AND Deliveroo did absolutely NOTHING about it! THE AUDACITY!! This isn’t the first time this has happened to me either.”

Deliveroo and Pepe’s Piri Piri have not returned the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. According to Deliveroo’s website, the company delivers Pepe’s Piri Piri among various other restaurants. Also on its website, it directs customers with any issues to reach out to its customer service team.

Customers running into problems with food delivery services is nothing new. Some customers have claimed they’ve waited three hours for food ordered via Uber Eats and one customer claimed they were once delivered an empty Starbucks cup instead of their requested beverage.

In the comment section of the TikTok video, others said they’ve also dealt with mishaps while using Deliveroo.

“Deliveroo do this ALLLLL the time,” another commenter said. “[I] ordered a £50 Nando’s order before, got sent 2 [Gourmet Burger Kitchen] burgers. [I] was fuming, and they wouldn’t refund me either.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to MJ via TikTok comment.