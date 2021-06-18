Dakota Skye found dead after getting trolled for posting topless photo at George Floyd memorial

Lauren Kaye Scott, better known as Dakota Skye, was reportedly found dead in her home on June 9. Skye was 27 years old and had been performing in the adult film industry since 2013.

Featured Video Hide

On May 4, Skye posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing topless in front of a George Floyd mural in Santa Barbara. The post has since been deleted from her Instagram account but remains on her Twitter account.

Advertisement Hide

“Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural,” she wrote in the deleted post, according to the Daily Mail.

The photo was not received well online. According to the Daily Mail, one commenter said: “‘This is some serious disrespectful bullsh*t Lauren.'” A reply to Skye’s tweet asks: “and you think this is ok for what reason?”

Although the cause of Skye’s death has not yet been confirmed, the porn star reportedly struggled with alcoholism and a fentanyl addiction.

Advertisement Hide

“Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse,” Linda Arden, Skye’s aunt, told the US Sun.

Skye’s body was found in an RV, according to AVN.

“I loved her unconditionally and I just wanted happiness for her,” Arden told the US Sun.

Today’s top stories

Advertisement Hide

H/T Daily Mail