Happy Monday! We’re starting off the week with key reports about: White Castle using AI-powered drive-thru robots, an Instacart shopper sounding the alarm about a scam, a “Ketchup Karen,” and how “personality hires” are all over TikTok right now.

After that, we’ve got our “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

White Castle has joined the bandwagon in using AI-powered servers.

💸 SCAMS

Instacart shopper shares PSA after customer tried to scam her by impersonating the company

An Instacart shopper claims that a customer tried to scam her by pretending to be an Instacart representative through the app in a now-viral video, warning others to be vigilant when taking orders.

A McDonald’s customer recorded a ‘Karen’ arguing with employees over the amount of ketchup on her burger.

“Personality hires” are all over TikTok right now.

By Mikael Thalen

Fake screenshot adds confusion to Neuralink’s treatment of monkeys

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A nightclub server says a customer left his number and was down to cheat on his wife—but only tipped the server 10%.

🍟 Is it OK to order a bunch of fast food on a holiday?

✏️ This TikToker is going viral for sharing the “weird” personality assessment they were given on a job application.

🍳 Have you ever wondered how the “cheese eggs” are made at Waffle House?

🎁 The best holiday gift ideas for coworkers (yes, even your boss) are right here in this gift guide!*

☎️ Right-wing trolls Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman must help register low-income voters after being sentenced for carrying out a robocall scheme in 2020.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

🥪 A customer caught Subway workers “chilling” in the store and shutting the doors before the store closed.

🛒 A Walmart employee shared a PSA to viewers who might want to try the so-called “slip and fall” scam at one of the stores.

In a viral TikTok, an Arby’s customer recorded a tense interaction between a manager and a customer, sparking discussion in the comments.

The video was uploaded by user @sofakingweetodded as he recorded the dispute at an Arby’s location in Hudson, Ohio. The video starts off with the manager cursing at a customer and snatching his drink away, saying, “enjoy your day.” The dispute flares from there.

