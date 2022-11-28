We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’re back in the swing of things this week and our top stories for you today are about: people identifying with a viral video about taking job interview calls in all kinds of places, an anti-vax film testing Twitter’s misinformation polices in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition, an influencer accusing Disney fandom of trolling a teenager into a relapse, and workers at Blank Street Coffee starting a unionization push.

After that, we’ve got a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker went viral after uploading a clip that speaks to a phenomenon many people seem to identify with: yearning for the opportunity to land a better job while working one you’d rather not be doing.

➤ READ MORE

The film is filled with footage of fainting individuals who never actually died.

➤ READ MORE

Ava Louise says harassment contributed to her friend’s overdose.

➤ READ MORE

Blank Street Coffee, a venture capital-backed coffee chain that has become increasingly popular in recent months, is getting hit with a union push.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🛍️ Better ways to shop

💰 SPONSORED

The ultimate gift guide for science lovers

Is there someone in your life who is curious about everything science related? Gift shopping for science enthusiasts can feel like being lost on a distant planet, but we’ve got you covered. This gift guide is the perfect source for creative gift suggestions—from serious stargazers to amateur STEM enthusiasts. Find the best science gifts for the holidays with this guide.

READ MORE

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

People are convinced a man was arrested for putting classified military bases in Minecraft

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💍 A wedding invitation has sparked a ton of debate on TikTok because it asked attendees to pay for their own meal.

💰 In a longstanding battle between TikTok creators and bold tipping practices, one creator’s video about iPad tipping at a Starbucks location is resonating with viewers.

📞 A customer service representative went viral on TikTok after recounting a story about rude a customer who talked down to her.

📹 Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

🤑 This Hulu sale is a BFD—that’s right, the ultimate Black Friday deal! Find out how much you can save to sign up today.*

🎒 Running into someone you went to high school with after the fact can often be an awkward experience, especially if they aren’t someone you got along with.

✏️ Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A Dollar Tree worker went viral on TikTok after revealing the massive piles of boxes his manager allegedly requested he unpacks in just one week.

The video was uploaded by user @thefunkiestfella as he records the back room of the Dollar Tree location.