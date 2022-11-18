Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
⚡ Today’s top stories
💸 LABOR
Uber Eats driver calls out customer who tip-baited her—making only $2 on an originally $15 order
The topic of “tip baiting” has gone viral on TikTok once again after one driver, who works for both Uber Eats and DoorDash, recently discovered firsthand what the term means.
👀 VIRAL
‘Sci-fi movie’: Why does Lowe’s have a ‘perimeter defense’ system?
TikTok users are freaking out over footage of a so-called “perimeter defense” system located in the parking lot of a Lowe’s hardware store.
🗳️ CONSPIRACY
Why QAnon’s plan to seize control of the 2024 election failed spectacularly
Voters put America first by rejecting America First.
🎞️ CULTURE
‘Andor’ episode 11 sets an ominous tone for the season finale
Over the course of season 1, Andor has dismantled our expectations for what it means to ‘join’ the Rebellion.
📲 Better living through apps
🗣️ This Week on the Internet
🕸️ Crawling the web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🤢 A Jimmy John’s customer says she accidentally took the restaurant’s tips cup and used it to fill up at the beverage fountain.
💳 A customer alleged a Popeye’s employee stole her Bank of America card information and attempted to use it several times on Cash App.
#️⃣ Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to do something about a hashtag suggesting that he’s dead.
🧻 Here’s the secret to picking up the right paper towels while shopping.
🍔 People are perplexed over this woman’s viral McDonald’s order.
🥤 A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a DoorDash mishap, where she received three empty Taco Bell cups instead of the Gatorades she ordered.
🌐 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?
📅 Meme of the Week
How much to see the joint Lydia Tár/Taylor Swift concert?