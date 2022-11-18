We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: a viral video about "tip baiting" a delivery worker, people wondering why Lowe's has a "perimeter defense" system, a look at how QAnon-backed candidates failed in the midterms, and a recap of the latest episode of Andor.

After that, we've got our "This Week on the Internet" column from Tiffany and her pick for meme of the week.

The topic of “tip baiting” has gone viral on TikTok once again after one driver, who works for both Uber Eats and DoorDash, recently discovered firsthand what the term means.

TikTok users are freaking out over footage of a so-called “perimeter defense” system located in the parking lot of a Lowe’s hardware store.

Voters put America first by rejecting America First.

Over the course of season 1, Andor has dismantled our expectations for what it means to ‘join’ the Rebellion.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤢 A Jimmy John’s customer says she accidentally took the restaurant’s tips cup and used it to fill up at the beverage fountain.

💳 A customer alleged a Popeye’s employee stole her Bank of America card information and attempted to use it several times on Cash App.

#️⃣ Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to do something about a hashtag suggesting that he’s dead.

🧻 Here’s the secret to picking up the right paper towels while shopping.

🍔 People are perplexed over this woman’s viral McDonald’s order.

🥤 A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a DoorDash mishap, where she received three empty Taco Bell cups instead of the Gatorades she ordered.

🌐 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

How much to see the joint Lydia Tár/Taylor Swift concert?