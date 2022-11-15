We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Tiffany here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today, we have stories about a weird FTX crypto collapse theory and why your Android device might be vulnerable to hacking. We also have a review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Gavia, and the weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column from Tricia.

On a programming note, Andrew returns tomorrow. Thanks for letting me guide you through the news over the past week!

— T.K.

⚡ Today’s top stories

👀 CRYPTO

FTX crypto collapse prompts bizzare theory Biden sent money to Ukraine to funnel back to Democrats

FTX converted crypto donations to cash.

➤ READ MORE

Elon’s Twitter is more toxic (with masculinity).

➤ READ MORE

📱 TECH

User error is leaving hundreds of thousands of Android devices open to takeover

A hacker, who goes by the pseudonym virtrux, believes that the issue is a significant one.

➤ READ MORE

But the film struggles with some typical MCU problems.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📲 Better living through apps

💰 SPONSORED

Tap your own expert investment team

Interested in investing? Titan gives you access to learn from the experts as they manage your wealth. Titan’s easy-to-use platform gives the everyday investor access to iconic funds and asset classes traditionally available only with high minimum deposits, low fees, and no accreditation requirements. Let your expert Titan team invest for you.

LEARN MORE

😬 Problematic On TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

The ‘deaf, mute, blind’ TikTok trend is ableist

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ Server vents out his frustration after table of 16 comes into restaurant 45 minutes before closing.

📮 USPS worker makes $4,400 in two weeks, sparking debate.

🐔 McDonald’s customer goes to back, grabs handful of nuggets himself.

🍝 Customer pretends to still be hungry, gets another round of unlimited pasta to take to-go.

🥔 Man shares KFC mashed potatoes life hack for people celebrating ‘Friendsgiving’.

❤️‍🩹 Make tonight a movie night and watch feel-good movies that will lift your spirits, make you laugh, and leave you in a better mood.*

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Espresso martinis are all the rage right now, but one TikToker who ordered one in NYC got served a small portion in a plastic cup—for $15.

“$5 for every sip,” he jokes in the video.

🎶 Now Playing: “Anxious” by Carly Rae Jepsen 🎶