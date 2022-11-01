We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: Elon Musk apparently wanting people to pay for verification on Twitter, a company telling workers they will have to pay to work there, teachers reaching their breaking point on TikTok, and a viral video pulling back the curtain on the restaurant industry.

After that our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you scroll down a bit, we’ve got a story about someone exposing how a retail store was spying on its workers.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Twitter users will soon have to pay for blue checkmark verification, according to a new report. This move comes in the midst of major upheavals after Elon Musk‘s takeover.

💼 WORK DYSTOPIA

Employer tells workers at orientation that they have to pay company $50 fee to work

A video capturing the moment a prospective employer tells its employees that they will have to pay to work for the company has drawn hefty criticism and jokes from viewers.

🍎 TIKTOK

The teachers of TikTok have reached their breaking point

TeacherTok is upfront about the profession’s challenges.

One TikToker is pulling back the curtain on people in the food service industry, from chefs to waiters.

📲 Better living through apps

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok’s hooked nose filter is disrespectful

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 Former President Trump sure seems desperate to keep Truth Social users from fleeing to Twitter.

🌮 This TikToker claims she was fired from Taco Bell after her co-worker reporter her for filming and posting dancing videos while on the clock.

🏨 Are hotels superior to Airbnbs? This viral video sharing the differences makes the case.

😭 Television personality Jim Cramer appeared to tear up on television as stock prices for tech giant Meta continued to plunge.

💸 A woman is going viral after sharing how her date asked to split the bill even though he claimed to make $100k a year.

☕ A Starbucks worker is going viral for exposing the problem with dome lids on drinks.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

📺 Enjoy the first season White Lotus? Well, you can check out our review of the second season here.

🏳️‍🌈 Here’s how a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

In a viral video, a TikToker revealed that his place of work—a retail store in New York City—installed new cameras that allow audio recording. The video has over 20,600 views.

In the video, he pans to the new cameras and explains that they’re the Amazon cameras that are often used as baby or dog monitors. In the comments section, viewers did not hold back when providing their opinions.

