We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are: a breakdown on how a TikTok famous emu caused hysteria online, a viral video about an Uber horror story, a look at how many customers are left behind as mass transit goes digital, and a report on how two far-righters pled guilty to a 2020 election robocall scheme.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has her “Now Streaming” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🐦 DISCOURSE

Owner of viral TikTok emu criticized for cuddling bird amid bird flu outbreak

An emu who became TikTok-famous for interrupting his owner’s video is at the center of a heated debate about whether the emu should’ve been euthanized after a recent brush with avian influenza.

➤ READ MORE

A woman says her Uber driver broke into her home and showed footage of him in her apartment.

➤ READ MORE

An app on your phone isn’t the same as a token in your wallet.

➤ READ MORE

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman pled guilty to a case stemming from a robocall scheme they carried out in the weeks before the 2020 election.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🌎 Sustainable living

💰 SPONSORED

Grow anything with zero effort

Indoor plants can improve health through consumption, reduce stress, improve air quality, and increase overall happiness. The Smart Garden allows even the busiest household to grow plants all year long. Your garden handles watering, lighting, and nutrients, while you enjoy the benefits. Start your plant journey today and get a free three-pack pod with code HAPPYBDAYPODS.

START GROWING

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

‘Derry Girls’ is among the great teen comedies

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍿 Movie theater snacks are famously known to be overpriced. Some podcast hosts went viral on TikTok after revealing how their snacks were a grand total of over $300.

☕ Is the morning shift the best shift while working at a coffee shop?

🥗 A customer put Whole Foods on blast for being too expensive, noting that her lunch cost $22.

💻 This remote worker is going viral for sharing the relatable feeling of gearing up for a Microsoft Teams meeting only to contribute a “thanks” at the end of it.

♻️ Eco-friendly, sustainable, biodegradable…what do these words actually mean? Here’s a beginner’s guide to going green.*

💼 A man went viral on TikTok after recounting an experience with a company that can be seen as red flag in a potential employer.

🍔 TikTokers have a message for fast food lovers: Burger King is good, actually.

🌐 Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

🧈 This professional baker went viral after commenting on a butter shortage while shopping at Sam’s Club.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

IT worker and TikToker Antrell (@TechByAntrell) ignited a litany of comments from folks who were suddenly laid off by their employers after sharing he was fired with no warning.

In his viral clip, Antrell says that he wasn’t given a solid reasoning as to why he was let go from his job in the first place, but suspects the fact that he was a new hire had something to do with it.

🎶 Now Playing: “Dancing On My Own (Tiësto Remix)” by Calum Scott 🎶