We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’re kicking off the week with some key reports about: OnlyFans creators saying they haven’t been paid in a month, Mark Zuckerberg getting roasted for announcing Metaverse avatars will have legs soon, a viral video of a woman confronting someone who ate her UberEats order, and how the far-right is reacting to the recent Alex Jones verdict.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

See you on the internet!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Canadian OnlyFans creators say they haven’t been paid by the site since September.

➤ READ MORE

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is being roasted online after announcing that its virtual reality (VR) avatars will soon have legs.

➤ READ MORE

🍕 VIRAL

Woman confronts apartment doorman who ate her UberEats order

In a video surmounting 1.5 million views, a TikToker shared how she confronted her apartment complex’s doorman for eating a slice of her pizza.

➤ READ MORE

While many celebrated Jones being held accountable for lying about bereaved families and their lost loved ones, some of the worst people on the internet had the opposite reaction.

➤ READ MORE

🏆 Who should be in the Daily Dot Hall of Fame?

ICYMI: The Daily Dot is letting newsletter readers like you vote on who should be in the first class of the “Daily Dot Hall of Fame.” The second round of voting focuses on “Urban Legends” and the nominees are: “The Babadook,” “Gritty,” “Momo,” “Slenderman,” and “Horace.”

Want to vote in the next round? Sign up for web_crawlr!

🧠 According to experts

💰 SPONSORED

Become a streaming ninja

Learn to stream like popular game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in just 30 days. During his MasterClass session, Ninja will guide you through the foundations of streaming content, building a brand, and creating meaningful online communities. Sign up today to learn how to find your own style, voice, and vision for content that will make you the internet’s next favorite streamer.

JOIN THE MASTERCLASS

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theories explode after green screen photo of Zelenskyy resurfaces

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

⏰ A recent video documenting an employee telling a customer to “come back in 5 or 10 minutes” reignited the debate on why there aren’t enough people working to keep up with demand—or if that’s even the case at all.

🍗 A DoorDash driver claimed that KFC workers hid in the back office so that they wouldn’t have to serve anyone an hour before closing time.

🏋️‍♀️ If you have a gym membership and think you’re getting away with not utilizing it—think again.

🍎 A man on TikTok filmed an interaction he had during a date, on which the woman appears to shame him for choosing Applebee’s as a date location.

☕ Are “medicine balls” the most dramatic Starbucks drink?

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🌐 Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

😲 A worker on TikTok says she has only been fired from a job once—and it was because she was pregnant, she alleges.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A woman recorded a Tim Hortons drive-thru worker refusing to let her buy coffee for an unhoused man.

The video was uploaded to TikTok and amassed 2 million views in just 24 hours.

🎶 Now Playing: “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve 🎶