We crawled the web for you today and our key reports are about: a viral video about a truly dystopian way to clock into work, a slew of swatting instances at schools that has people thinking they are related, the latest episode of House of the Dragon, and a video sparking debate about a boss sending an employee a case of White Claw.

After that, Audra writes about the new horror film Barbarian in her “Now Streaming” column, and if you scroll down below we’ve got a report about a viral video that includes a “final boss Karen.”

Schools around the country have been targeted by hoax calls to police reporting active shooters and other violent threats in the last week. Many suspect that at least some of these swatting incidents are related.

Episode 5 introduces an important person in Laenor Velaryon’s life.

A video of a worker using biometric technology to clock out at work has gone viral after their shift was flagged for review for being seven minutes too long.

A woman describing herself as a “personality hire” on TikTok has sparked debate after claiming that her employer sent her a case of White Claw.

By Audra Schroeder

‘Barbarian’ is a promising win for low-budget horror

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 A woman went viral on TikTok for revealing screenshots of herself texting a guy’s father after he fat-shamed her.

💼 Talk about a toxic manager. A creator said his boss asked him to come in and sign a performance evaluation while his son was gravely ill.

🙅‍♀️ An American Eagle associate says she quit her job at the company after HR “gaslit” her into thinking her TikTok videos were hurting the brand.

🍔 Don’t forget to tip! A viral video shows a pile up of McDonald’s Door Dash orders from people who didn’t tip on their order.

🎯 A former Target employee went viral on TikTok after she recounted horror stories from her time working at the store for three months.

🚗 A auto mechanic worker is going viral after recounting why he quit his job four hours after he started.

🔮 From family favorites to the most bitch’ witches in Spain, these spellbinding movies are perfect for your next movie night.*

🏳️‍🌈 From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

A viral TikTok showing a “final boss Karen” verbally berating a car mechanic has garnered over 124,000 likes and over 3,000 comments on the popular social media platform.

In the clip, a woman can be seen yelling at a young man as he attempts to put the lug nuts back on her car. The woman repeatedly tells him to leave her property, oscillating between commanding him to leave the car where it is and putting the lugnuts back on.

