⚡ Today’s top stories

💼 HACKS

TikToker shares PTO strategy to get consecutive holidays

One TikToker thinks she has the best vacation plan for you. Her viral video on PTO, involving a breakdown of how to allocate your paid time off, has racked up millions of views.

The Viola Davis action epic The Woman King is facing criticism for its inaccurate depiction of the transatlantic slave trade.

A user online has gone viral after calling out Air France for putting her family in the economy class after they paid $12,000 for premium seats.

🗳️ POLITICS

Ron DeSantis runs nationwide ad featuring pastor who uses Facebook to criticize Jews

The pastor also thinks Catholics like DeSantis pray to a false idol.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTokers rally around calling out this transphobic trend

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 If the modern dating world has taught us anything, it’s that as far as first dates go, successful ones are few and far between… like this one where a creator shared that a man invoiced her after their unsuccessful first date.

🌲 In a viral video, a DoorDash customer shared an experience with a driver who allegedly left their Chick-fil-A order in a tree.

💼 A young woman’s bold decision to show up to an unpaid internship she had not been hired for has drawn more than 291,000 views on TikTok.

⏰ One worker is going viral for blasting over-eager customers who wait outside of a store before it actually opens.

🔌 Ever wonder what it’s like to escape to a no-tech getaway in the middle of nature? Here’s what happened when one of our editors spent the night with Getaway.*

👕 TikTok creator Ethan Carlson (@therealethancarlson) has identified a new breed of retail customers—those that refuse to step on the fitting room floor.

⚰️ Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🕺 An awkward moment at the office was immortalized on TikTok after a worker noticed his boss in the background while he filmed himself dancing to Jordin Sparks’ “One Step At A Time.”

👋 Before you go

An OnlyFans content creator says she was let go from her nursing position because other nurses were watching her adult videos on the clock.

Jaelyn (@playgirljaelynnn) posted a TikTok that now has more than 1.6 million views, stating upfront that her main source of income is OnlyFans. However, she says she also works at four nursing homes in the tri-state area and has for a year-and-a-half.

