We crawled the web for you and our top stories are about: MCU fans wondering about Brie Larson’s future in the franchise due to sexist harassment, conspiracy theories about Ivana Trump, a viral video claiming Amazon drivers won’t get water anymore, and a test of the “theory” that you get less food at Chipotle when you order online.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

Lately, there’s been a lot of discussion online about Chipotle underfilling orders. One user decided to put it to the test, and is attracting a ton of attention.

MCU fans are wondering if Brie Larson will step down as Captain Marvel due to sexist harassment

The speculation began thanks to an awkward viral interview clip from D23.

It is a perfect storm for an unceasing conspiracy.

Amazon worker says company will no longer provide water for delivery drivers, sparking debate

The Amazon employee claims the company is still providing water to its warehouse workers.

By Claire Goforth

Meet the GOP extremist Democrats helped win the Illinois gubernatorial primary

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her "Dirty Delete" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A barista is going viral for sharing a video where he blasts impatient customers who ask for cold foam… as he’s pouring it.

🔥 Goodwill is once again under fire for the alleged treatment of those who work for it.

🥪 A worker is getting a ton of support from viewers over a video where she details the frustration of having her lunch break interrupted twice after she chose to eat in the office.

🥦 How well do you know your CBD topical? Here’s everything you need to know about the OGs in the CBD industry.*

💼 A man created a video right after he quit because he was allegedly asked to hand out 81 eviction notices without any training.

🎤 There were so many terrible bits at the Emmys, but Jimmy Kimmel’s was the biggest flop.

🍻 A bartender says that after appearing in a viral TikTok that shows her pouring drinks, she was fired from her job.

💸 How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

In a viral video, TikToker Adelaide complained about customers coming in and messing with the seasonal décor displays by spelling out inappropriate words—including a display of monogrammed pumpkins that someone has made to spell out “BALLS.”

