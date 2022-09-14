We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about a woman saying a TikTok challenge left her niece in the hospital, a House of the Dragon character becoming a meme, how PayPal is holding a tech startup’s money hostage, and a viral video that says you need to be an “ass kisser” to get ahead in corporate jobs.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman says her niece ended up in a hospital after participating in one of the latest social media challenges—the Paqui One Chip Challenge.

A fight in the new House of the Dragon between two suitors introduces viewers to a new favorite.

PayPal is making Flipper jump through hoops.

A worker has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a lesson she says she learned in the corporate world: be an ass-kisser.

🦾 Better living through tech

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

In the game of ‘House of the Dragon’ vs ‘The Rings of Power,’ viewers win

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍗 A Wingstop employee recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA to make customers’ lives a little better.

💾 A work-from-home software engineer said all he did in a workday was change a button from one shade of blue to another, leading many viewers to debate whether or not tech jobs are “cushy.”

☕ A Starbucks barista sparked a debate in the comments after she posted a video about new hires being on their phones.

💰 In a viral TikTok video, a DoorDash customer shares his complaints regarding the extra fees added to his single order of milk tea.

🍴 A TikToker is going viral after posting a video where she claimed she was denied service at a restaurant for not tipping previously.

🥤 Pop singer/songwriter and TikToker Brielle claims that she was called “ugly” while ordering a beverage through a McDonald’s drive-thru.

👋 Before you go

In a viral video, TikToker and Phone Fix Craft employee Matt shared a video of him and a man arguing about the difference between brown and white rice in regards to fixing a water-damaged phone.

“White rice does not repair phones,” Matt tells the man in the video, which has been viewed 3.5 million times. “I repair phones.”

🎶 Now Playing: “My Secret Friend” by IAMX feat. Imogen Heap 🎶