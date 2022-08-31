We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

It’s the middle of the week, and we’ve got a lot of great stories to help you get through it. Our top stories are about the FTC suing a company who sold sensitive user data in bulk, a picture of Jeff Bezos eating alone that has sparked a ton of jokes, a look at one of the new characters in House of the Dragon, and how a viral video showed a pilot reacting to passengers AirDropping nudes to one another.

Plus, we’ve got our weekly “Now Streaming” column from Michelle, who has some thoughts on the House of the Dragon theme music.

The suit alleges Kochava collected, packaged, and sold sensitive user data in bulk.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted out a photo of himself eating McDonald’s, and people were quick to crack jokes and criticize the tech giant.

He’s got a specific method of taking out captured sailors–and he’s a threat for some Westerosi players.

A viral video shows a Southwest Airlines pilot telling passengers that if they continue to AirDrop nude photos to each other, he will have to deplane them and get security involved.

By Michelle Jaworski

The ‘House of the Dragon’ theme music is repeating itself

🙅‍♀️ A woman is going viral for sharing her last day at her job after leaving without putting in a two-week notice. Her reasoning? “I’ve been miserable for a good while now.”

📧 This travel agent is getting a lot of attention after detailing how one of her customers accused her of being “condescending” in an out-of-office email.

👀 What do you do with 60 pounds of brownie mix and cream cheese?

☕ A Starbucks barista was met with backlash after she revealed how much vanilla goes into the coffee chain’s vanilla sweet cream.

🤖 These smart home gadgets will turn your home into a high-tech paradise you never want to leave.*

🖨️ Tired of paying high prices for printed posters? A TikToker is going viral for sharing a “hack” to pay lower prices using FedEx.

⚰️ Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

A TikToker is going viral for claiming that there are only two types of co-workers: “cops or friends.” Many people seem to have resonated with the video, with 280,000 people watching it. The TikTok seemed to be a succinct way to explain something that many people already believe to be true: Friendly workplaces can’t always be trusted.

