Our top stories today include a look at the reactions to HBO Max axing a Batman show, a rundown of the memes that came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stood *very* awkwardly in a photo, a viral video about what you need to do to succeed in corporate America, and a recap of how the far-right candidates did in Florida’s primary race.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire takes a look at Herschel Walker in her weekly “Dirty Delete” column. Plus, if you scroll a bit, we’ve got a story on a peculiar Lyft ride that is going viral.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Batman: Caped Crusader seemed like a surefire hit—but it’s one of many new projects shelved by HBO Max.

It’s definitely one way for a human to stand.

If you’re wondering what it takes to succeed in corporate America, some TikTokers say they have the answer: be fake as fuck.

Florida’s far-right candidates received uneven results.

📲 Better living through apps

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Herschel Walker hopes his football career distracts voters from his many lies

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 What should you say if someone at work asks if Microsoft Teams is down? Always say “yes,” this viral video urges its viewers.

💼 The tactics that “toxic managers” use to get workers to quit were highlighted in this viral video.

🛒 A Walmart worker has attracted a ton of attention after she posted about the mysterious messes she finds in the aisles while on the clock.

🍼 What you need to know about the little conception device that’s making it easier to get pregnant.*

🚓 An UberEats driver says he was allegedly detained by authorities while delivering food to a school in Texas.

🍔 In a viral video, a Wendy’s employee exposed the concerning conditions—including a moldy cooktop—in his store. More than 1 million people have viewed his video.

🌐 These students are ditching college to run an NFT business.

👋 Before you go

Well, this isn’t probably what you’d expect when using a ridesharing app. In a video video, a TikToker claims that after ordering a Lyft on their way back from the club, a man showed up on foot to pick her up. The resulting ride allegedly took over an hour, but according to her, “we didn’t even complain.”

