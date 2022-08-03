We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Our top stories touch on a webcomic becoming suddenly controversial on Twitter, Taylor Swift memes, and much more. After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle writes about Harley Quinn on HBO Max and why she thinks you need to watch it.

‘Momlife‘ highlights the unbalanced workload between moms and dads, and it’s all over Twitter.

A new report crowned Taylor Swift as the celebrity whose private jet took the most flights this year, a revelation that launched dozens of memes into the sky.

In a viral video, a TikToker shared his experience of recently getting laid off and how he got back at the company in a small, petty way.

A heated exchange between Jon Stewart and Jack Posobiec outside the Capitol is drawing further attention to the divide over a bill to help military veterans injured by toxic burn pits.

By Michelle Jaworski

HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ is one of the best superhero shows on TV

HBO Max's 'Harley Quinn' is one of the best superhero shows on TV

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🗣️ A Salesforce worker-turned-comedian is blasting LinkedIn users for their job acceptance posts.

👨‍🍳 A TikToker posted a video of his raucous interaction with an alleged chef, which quickly accumulated more than 862,000 views.

🥤 Would you order just a Coke at a McDonalds?

🛒 An HEB worker went viral online after he demonstrated a quick and efficient way of stocking sugar at a grocery store.

♻️ Is it worth recycling your food scraps? Here’s a breakdown of the best food composters to transform your food waste into nutrient-rich soil. *

💻 How is this for a relatable feeling? A video of a man sharing his perspective on working remotely for eight hours straight went viral online.

🍿 From Michelle: I only just caught up with Severance’s first season and I’ve been obsessively reading everything published during its run ever since, including an appreciation from Vulture’s Jen Chaney of just how effectively Severance pulled off its cliffhanger season finale.

🥝 Webtoon’s VP of content David Lee shares how the platform supports creators. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

🌐 These students are ditching college to run an NFT business.

A photographer on TikTok is receiving mixed feedback about an engagement photo shoot she did at an Olive Garden. The engaged couple chose the location because they wanted “Italy vibes” for the shoot.

