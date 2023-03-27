We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We are kicking off the week with top stories about: A viral video where a server says she confronts people who don’t tip, a fake Chrome extension made to look like the ChatGPT bot that hacked thousands of Facebook accounts, how fans reacted to the actor who played Jar Jar Binks appearing in The Mandalorian, and a video where a tenant said their landlord installed a camera in their kitchen.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In a viral video, she says she approaches the customer who paid “in front of everyone” and asks why they didn’t tip and if they have any suggestions for how she can improve her service.

🔓 TECH

Fake ChatGPT Chrome extension hacked Facebook accounts to spread ISIS propaganda

Thousands of Facebook accounts were hacked.

“You love to see it.”

A user on TikTok has sparked a discussion about rental privacy after their joke video went viral.

🤖 Better living through tech

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

No, Grindr didn’t threaten to expose GOP users of its app

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 There’s a new TikTok food trend set to be the bane of fast food workers’ existence. It’s called the “McBrunch burger.”

🥩 This Starbucks worker says he was fired after cooking a steak in the store’s oven.

🔨 In a recent viral TikTok, a tenant showcases their landlord’s failed attempt at covering a hole in their wall.

🤖 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “From accessibility efforts to ethical concerns, here are our AI takeaways from SXSW content creators should consider.”

🌮 Chipotle has again come under fire for making unauthorized substitutions to customers’ orders after running out of the necessary ingredients.

🥪 Panera Bread—a restaurant that’s no stranger to TikTok virality—is facing backlash online from customers who claim that it’s too pricey and its menu items are nothing more than “glorified hospital food.”

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

When sales rise dramatically for a company, it’s logical for that company to share some of the wealth with the people who helped make it happen. Sometimes that wealth comes in the form of non-monetary rewards, like a photo with their CEO or a hamburger mug—or, in one Target worker’s case, Oreos.

TikToker Bochelly (@bochelly_13) put his workplace on blast for allegedly handing out Oreos and a certificate as a reward for high performance.

“Target be like ‘team congrats on 10,000,000 dollars on sales,” Bochelly (@bochelly_13) wrote on top of a clip. “Also Target: there’s Oreos in the break room as a reward and a certificate.”