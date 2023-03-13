We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off the week are about: An Airbnb horror story that left people “sick,” a conspiracy theory about Sen. John Fetterman, a Walmart worker explaining why they quit after just one day, and a viral video detailing how a man was trapped in an airport hallway for two hours.

Our Tech Reporter Mikael has his weekly "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

In a video that has drawn over 301,000 views, a finance content creator says he and his friends were exposed to mold, leaving one of them sick enough to seek treatment in a hospital.

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been replaced by a “body double” after photographs of the politician were shared on social media.

🙅‍♀️ LABOR

Walmart worker explains why she quit after 1 day as an online order picker

The worker explained that her job was “absolute insanity” and “not worth the stress.”

In a now-viral TikTok, a man said he was locked in an airport hallway for two hours after missing his flight.

No, the DOJ isn’t investigating the ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ chant

No, the DOJ isn't investigating the 'F*ck Joe Biden' chant

A former Starbucks employee sparked a debate after claiming that a customer insisted on ordering a drink that doesn’t exist.

In a clip with over 264,600 views, TikTok user Victoria (@viccc.07) responded to a now-deleted video of a Starbucks barista complaining about customers ordering blended caramel macchiatos.

“If you come into Starbucks and order a caramel macchiato blended, you’re getting a … caramel frap,” @DUHlaney·said. Meanwhile, the text overlay read, “They couldn’t pay me enough to do this.”

As a former Starbucks barista, Victoria understood her frustration. She went on to share the time a “Karen” also asked for a blended caramel macchiato.

