Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: An Airbnb guest describing his “nightmare” eviction notice experience, Facebook allowing former President Trump back on the platform, a McDonald’s nugget prank that caused an employee to want to quit, and how chicken coops on TikTok are popular as egg prices continue to soar.

⚡ Today’s top stories

An Airbnb guest says he found out the host did not have the authorization to sublet the apartment on the platform after receiving an eviction notice from the complex.

Truth Social users are scandalized by the possibility of former President Donald Trump getting back on Facebook.

In a viral video, a TikTok user ordered 200 nuggets at McDonald’s; however, his next move made an employee want to quit.

As egg prices continue to rise, and consumers get desperate, one corner of TikTok has been addressing the issue.

💾 Are you extremely online?

The Daily Dot published an exclusive report detailing how a software engineer was laid off from their company while on medical leave. Which company fired the employee?

🔬 Better living through science

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The Oscars discourse is just getting started

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍦 A woman on TikTok went viral for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage between her old jobs at Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.

🌅 A Walmart employee shared why she prefers working the morning shift over the afternoon shift in a now-viral TikTok.

☕ In a video with over 499,000 views, the TikToker recounts their recent experience trying to follow the navigation to what they thought was a local Starbucks. As it turns out, the store was actually in the Disney headquarters.

🌴 This TikToker is going viral for sharing how she was laid off after planning several vacations.

💕 Ditch the overpriced bouquets and gift your valentine—or yourself—one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts instead.*

🍔 A customer filmed several Wendy’s workers seemingly ignoring her while she stood at the counter.

🎯 A Target customer said she was accused of stealing at a location in Florida, documenting how employees re-scanned all of her items at self-checkout, alleging they had faulty machines.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

📅 Meme of the Week

After people on Twitter attributed leg shaking to the COVID vaccines, the “thanks Pzifer” meme was born, and people have been using it alongside clips from TV shows, movies, and more.

🎶 Now Playing: “Alors on danse” by Stromae 🎶