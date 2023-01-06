We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Amazon employees claiming the company mishandled a warehouse death over the holidays, a DoorDasher going viral for sharing what they called the”weirdest tip ever“from a customer, a look at why the reception for Glass Onion is different on streaming than it was in theaters, and how Tesla fanboys are using a tragedy to praise the vehicle.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and if you scroll down to the bottom, she’s also got her pick for meme of the week.

P.S. — Don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz today! If you answer correctly, you might win a Daily Dot shirt!

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Several viral social media posts allege that management stacked boxes around his corpse and had employees continue working mere feet away.

A DoorDasher is going viral after showing how a customer tipped him with something… unique.

As the film’s release on Netflix over the holiday demonstrated, it’s gotten a much different reception between its short theatrical run and its streaming debut.

While the general public reacted in horror to the incident, some Tesla fanboys used the tragedy to praise the self-driving vehicle.

Which pizza chain mistakenly gave a customer an order without any cheese or sauce, according to a viral video?

🦾 Better living through tech

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

TikTok is busy planning out 2023 in full—but I need a break

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧇 Two TikTokers are going viral for documenting how they snuck into a hotel to get a free breakfast.

📺 Netflix is facing criticism for once again cancelling a show after just one season.

🍷 A video where a customer caught a server measuring wine into a glass at a restaurant is getting a lot of attention from people online.

🍨 A Baskin-Robbins customer is calling out the store for being closed due to understaffing when she was scheduled to pick up an ice cream cake for her daughter’s birthday.

💎 This ‘champagne of pepper grinders’ is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

⏲️ This worker says their boss handed him a timer to make sure he didn’t take his break for more than 10 minutes.

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

🍔 In a video with over 904,000 views, a TikToker says that the manager of his McDonald’s offered $50 an hour to anyone willing to work on a certain day due to staff shortages.

📅 Meme of the Week

The Benoit Blanc voice meme has really taken off since Glass Onion started streaming on Netflix.