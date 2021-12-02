‘This is the last straw’: CVS worker allegedly fills prescription with bare hands after cash transaction

A CVS employee allegedly filled a customer’s prescription with her bare hands, according to the customer in question.

Jessica, known as user @jessica.lasirena on TikTok, uploaded footage of the employee filling the prescription on the social media platform. The video received more than 16 million views and nearly 30,000 comments as of Thursday.

According to Jessica, the incident happened right after the employee was running the cash register.

“This woman just came from running the window register, straight to fill my medicine. This is the last straw, CVS,” Jessica said in the video. In the TikTok caption, she added that “it has been one thing after the other” with her CVS experiences.

@CVS Pharmacy I came to pick this medication up but had a different one ready… It has been one thing after the other….

Viewers were shocked, and some outraged, at the employee’s behavior.

“You’re never supposed to touch a pill by hand in the field. Not even by glove,” one viewer commented.

Others pointed out the employee’s seemingly careless “counting” of the pills.

“Everyone’s talking about the no gloves but I don’t think she’s even counting them lmfao,” one user wrote.

Several other viewers commented to share their own personal horror stories at CVS with careless or unprofessional behavior.

In response to a comment on her video, Jessica shared another TikTok, explaining what happened after the incident. She said another employee came to the window to charge her for the medications, and she pointed out that the other employee had just used her hands to move the medications after being at the window.

“I asked them to re-bottle it. There was no yelling and I stayed calm,” Jessica said. “I wasn’t coming for her, I just wanted it done right.”

After that, Jessica said the pharmacist came and bottled the prescription herself.

User @jessica.lasirena did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We’ve reached out to CVS about its pharmacy sanitation policies.

Update 4:34pm CT, Dec. 2: “We have policies in place to support patient and colleague safety in the filling and dispensing of prescriptions at our pharmacies, and we’ll be reinforcing the importance of following these policies with our team members,” a CVS spokesperson tells the Daily Dot.

