‘And this b*tch told the whole f*cking office’: Woman says co-worker shared personal info about her bathroom habits in viral TikTok

A TikTok by a woman named Julia (@missjuliadh) is going viral for sharing a story “just for laughs” about her co-worker telling the entire office that she poops after drinking coffee and dairy at 2pm CT.

In the video clip, posted on Thursday, Julia says she was inspired to share her story online after watching business coach Dan McMillian’s TikTok warning people to “be very careful with what personal information you’re sharing with your co-workers at work because what seems innocent at the the time could potentially backfire on you depending on what the dynamics are with the organization or with the individual that you’re sharing the information with, so always tread with caution.”

Then Julia goes on to share her own experience. “Crazy enough that I saw this TikTok because this happened today,” she says. She goes on to say how she covers for her co-worker who sometimes runs a couple of minutes late in exchange for her co-worker buying her Starbucks.

“So today she texts me asking me what do I want from Starbucks indicating that she’s going to be a couple minutes late,” she says. “So I give her my Starbucks order, which is a tall white chocolate mocha made with soy milk. This is actually the first time I ordered my drink with soy. And she was like, ‘Why are you ordering soy milk. Who are you?'”

“And I told her the coffee and the milk combination actually makes me poop during work because I’m lactose intolerant,” she continues. “So I’m like, 1pm or 2pm, I end up having to use the bathroom.”

“And this bitch told the whole fucking office that I poop at 2pm,” the TikToker says. “Fuck that bitch.”

As of Friday, the TikTok has over 44,000 views.

In the comments, Julia clarified that the TikTok was “just for laughs” and everyone at the office is “close… But the original video does share a very important point about work life.”

In the comments, some people joked that they “guess you won’t be covering for her anymore.”

Others said to ask: “Why u always late at a meeting. Be petty.”

Others shared their own mistakes telling things to co-workers. “I told my work friend on Monday that I was interviewing with a different company. She told the owner and I got fired Monday. Thanks.”

Even McMillian left a comment: “Thank you for the video support! Sorry you had to go through that wow! Not ok!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Julia via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

