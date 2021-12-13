‘Jobs aren’t paying enough’: TikToker catches co-worker ‘panhandling,’ sparking debate

A viral TikTok video shows a TikToker catching their co-worker “panhandling,” sparking a debate in the video’s comments section.

@buickkiller posted the video, which garnered over 1.5 million views. It shows a man with a cardboard sign at a street corner. The overlay text reads, “When you catch your co-worker panhandling.”

Two unseen people are chuckling in the car as they pass by the alleged co-worker with the “homeless, hungry” sign.

The man makes eye contact with the people inside the car and seems to recognize them, instantly putting his sign down. The car pauses, and the man waves them away.

One of the comments reads, “It’ll never be the same at work after this.”

Considering the ongoing contention surrounding livable wages in America, many did not find the video humorous. One woman commented, in all caps, “WHY IS THIS A LAUGHING MATTER?!”

“Jobs aren’t paying enough,” said another.

“Everyone wanna laugh, but he probably ain’t making it on the living wages we get; they’re unrealistic,” a third wrote. “Maybe he’s a dad and needed help.” But some in the comments failed to extend grace or empathy, suggesting the man was either lazy or taking the easy way out, without trying to understand the man’s possible circumstances.

“This is really sad and unfortunately [a] reality for so many low-paid employees,” another commented. “Nothing funny at all.”

