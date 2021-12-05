A queer person says they got assaulted by a maskless man while two police officers stood by and did not intervene.

“This maskless man assaulted me in front of LAPD and the cops let him,” @dustyberringz says in the video, which was filmed on a train.

The TikTok shows two Los Angeles police officers on the person’s left standing there and glancing over but not taking any action. @dustyberringz tells the officers that the man, who is not wearing a mask, is grabbing them without their permission, but the two police officers still don’t do anything.

“He literally just grabbed my hand, and you’re not doing shit,” @dustyberringz tells the cops.

When the officers don’t react, the person tells the man assaulting them to “get the fuck off the train bitch.”

The man seemingly trie to slap the camera out of the person’s hand and take it away from them.

The man waves at the camera and says, “Hi, I’m not wearing a mask,” adding, “Fuck you,” while putting his middle finger directly in the camera.

“This motherfucker is scaring me,” @dustyberringz says.

The video has more than 1.2 million views on the video-sharing app.

“Queer person (me) gets assaulted in front of LAPD, police do nothing about it,” the caption reads.

In a follow-up comment, @dustyberringz posts the officers’ names and badge numbers for those who want to help them my calling in a complaint to the LAPD metro.

People in the comments section were upset at what the TikToker had to go through but seemed unsurprised by the officer’s lack of response.

“‘If we defund the police who are you gonna call when you’re assaulted,’ *cops watch an assault and do nothing* ‘Merica,” one commenter wrote.

“Cops are just a waste of taxes at this point,” a person said.

“That’s why we have no faith in the cops,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the LAPD via email and to @dustyberringz via TikTok comment.

