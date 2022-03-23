‘Not delivering to you at night bro’: DoorDash driver refuses to deliver to customer who calls himself ‘coochieman,’ sparking debate

A DoorDasher sparked debate after rejecting an order because it was nighttime, she was alone, and the orderer changed their name to “coochieman.”

The video, which was posted by user @lasvegaseats earlier in the week, currently has over 49,000 views.

“I have a DoorDash for some dumbass who put his name as ‘coochieman,’” @lasvegaseats says at the beginning of the video.

After some questioning from the Burger King employee, she again reiterates that the orderer claimed their name is “coochieman.”

When the employee then says that she should call the customer to tell them their order will be missing several items, @lasvegaseats caves and passes the order off to another DoorDash driver.

“Why are men like this?” she asked in the text overlay of the video.

“Although kind of funny, not delivering to you alone, at night bro,” she added.

This video set off a fierce debate in the comments. Some claimed @lasvegaseats overreacted.

“[It] was a joke,” one user wrote. “Don’t be so sensitive.”

“Drama queen,” another added.

“You are probably safer delivering to him than someone with an ordinary name,” a third said. “The creeps won’t usually let it be known that they are creeps.” @lasvegaseats responded to this comment with “​​Lol good point.”

In contrast, others sided with @lasvegaseats.

“I would have done the same thing,” a commenter said. “And with something being wrong with the order… would[‘ve] been another sign to say ‘nope. Not today.’”

“You wouldn’t understand but she did the right thing,” another user said in response to some of the criticisms. “Too many assaults and bad men out there to risk it for ‘CoochMan.’”

@lasvegaseats seems to find humor in the situation, noting in comments that the name “Coochieman” was not her sole reason for dismissing the order.

“[The Burger King] said they had no meat, fries or soda,” she wrote in a comment. Later, she added that Coochieman left “no tip.”

But the ability for someone to change their name to “Coochieman” made TikTokers ask a bigger question.

“Why do they let people change their names to anything?” a user questioned. “That seems so unsafe.” In the comments section, @lasvegaseats agreed.

@lasvegaseats and DoorDash did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email respectively.

