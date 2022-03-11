‘Allergies are serious and should be taken seriously’: TikToker says she landed in hospital after coffee shop gave her wrong milk, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok says she ended up in the hospital with an allergic reaction after a coffee shop gave her the wrong milk in her order.

The TikToker, Rose (@r0gey), filmed herself receiving medical care and said she needed an EpiPen, two Benadryl, and two types of steroids.

In a comment on the video, Rose said the reaction wasn’t a case of cross-contamination. She said the barista had used the wrong milk instead of the oat milk she asked and paid for. In a separate comment, she said that she received either dairy milk or almond milk, both of which she is “deathly allergic” to. It wasn’t immediately clear which coffee shop she bought the drink from.

Rose’s video sparked a debate among viewers. Some said it’s “not hard” to accommodate people’s allergies and make customers’ orders correctly, while others defended baristas.

“Girl everyone’s human I get your upset but take it down a notch because no one will ever make EVERYONES order correct. Accidents happen,” one viewer said.

Several viewers pointed out that most coffee shops have a disclaimer saying they can’t guarantee safety from allergens or cross-contamination. But other viewers said the mistake was unacceptable.

“Why is everyone defending the baristas?” one viewer wrote. “I was one. allergies are serious and should be taken seriously. there’s allergy precautions for a reason.”

“Everyone be like ‘cross contamination signs’ but it sounds like someone put the wrong ingredient in a drink. Not just stirred it with the wrong spoon,” another viewer said.

Someone else commented, “‘We can’t guarantee no cross contamination’ does not absolve the person who made it of responsibility. that’s negligent and i’m so sorry.”

Several baristas jumped in the comments, sharing their own practices for when customers specify that they have an allergy.

“I work at sbux & if a customer tells me they have an allergy I sanitize everything, wash my hands & make it. But still no guarantees unfortunately,” one user said.

“As a barista, it’s not unreasonable at all to ask for food accommodations. it’s what we’re trained to do,” another barista commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rose via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: