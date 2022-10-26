‘The fact that i’m still working’: Claire’s worker says she didn’t get told she was fired, continues to show up to work

A TikToker says she was fired from Claire’s. The only problem, she says? No one allegedly told her.

In a video with over 218,000 views, TikToker Alexa (@a..l…e…x..a) shows a screenshot revealing her termination. She then shows herself in the store, looking confused.

“Apparently i was fired and no one told me?” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “the fact that i’m still working rn.”

In the comments section, Alexa revealed that she figured out what happened.

“They terminated the wrong lexi,” she wrote.

Still, users were quick to share stories of similar experiences to what happened in the video.

“Same but from five guys,” alleged a commenter. “Literally found out through an ex coworker at a friend dinner date 2 weeks later after my ‘last day.’”

“Claire’s accidentally terminated me from the system when i was on covid leave lmfao,” claimed another.

“Pizza Hut did this to my bf. They tried to say he no longer worked there but continued to schedule him,” stated a third.

“Okay but the way Cornell did this exact thing to me,” shared a fourth. “Got an email through Workday and just packed my desk and left.”

“My boss ghosted me after I told her I needed surgery on my finger,” recalled a further TikToker.

Many users questioned whether doing something like this is legal. Most U.S. States are places of at-will employment, meaning employers can fire workers at any time with no prior warning for any reason—barring a few that are protected by law, such as discrimination based on race or sex.

Some users who claimed to have experience with Claire’s said that Alexa’s mixup did not surprise them given the alleged working environment. “I was a manager there years ago. I see things don’t change,” one viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Claire’s via email and Alexa via Instagram direct message.