‘Sometimes it’s way worse’: Viral TikTok shows congregation praying in front of Planned Parenthood

A now-viral TikTok shows what looks like an entire church congregation praying in front of a Planned Parenthood.

In the short video, user @boweryboi said he was taking a stroll in New York’s East Village neighborhood when he stumbled across the site. It’s not immediately clear what church the members belonged to or why they were praying in front of Planned Parenthood.

“Thoughts on what’s happening here and is this an everyday occurrence?” the TikToker wrote in the caption of the video.

One churchgoer is seen holding a large cross, while others bow their heads in prayer. Another has a framed image of the Virgin Mary.

To be sure, this isn’t the first time church congregations have held services outside of a Planned Parenthood. In September, Arkansas churchgoers gathered to pray outside of a building there. Some of the members told local media at the time that they were there to pray for the end of abortion and people who are “confused about their sexual identity and God’s healing.”

In the comments of the TikTok, viewers still chastised the church members for their actions. Since posting on Saturday, his video has been viewed over 67,000 times.

“They should focus on issues within the Catholic church first,” one person wrote.

“I go to that Planned Parenthood to get my birth control prescriptions refilled,” a second commenter said. “Sometimes it’s way worse than this.”

“And I will never stop donating to Planned Parenthood,” a third said.

Others claiming to be familiar with this particular Planned Parenthood say people regularly camp outside of the building and the amount has grown.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @boweryboi via TikTok comment.

