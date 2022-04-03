A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a skin-clearing life hack. According to Lauren (@laurenwutang), if your skin needs a freshening up, you can simply ask your doctor for chlamydia medication. Lauren says that, if you’re given this medication, your skin will be cleared up in seven days.

While she later clarified that this was a joke, TikTokers still took this opportunity to flame her, sounding off in the comments about why this was a bad idea.

Lauren’s original video currently has over 50,000 views.

“Life hack, tell urgent care your ex has chlamydia and they’ll give you pills that clear your skin in 7 days,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “pills also get rid of any possible chlamydia.”

In comments, she later clarified that this was a joke based on personal experience.

“I literally got chlamydia… that’s the joke,” she says in comments.

However, TikTokers still took Lauren’s video as an opportunity to explain why this might not be the best way to clear up your skin.

“Did this and got a yeast infection,” said one user. “Would not recommend.”

“Dont do this,” stated another. “Using antibiotics when not necessary can cause a resistance.”

Later, Lauren shared that the medication she was prescribed is called doxycycline. According to Drugs.com, doxycycline is an antibiotic used to treat a range of different bacterial infections, including acne.

Upon learning this, many users shared their doxycycline horror stories.

“Doxycycline made my throat swell up,” recalled one user.

“Doxycycline ruined my life,” said a commenter. “Don’t do it.”

However, many were quick to share their success stories as well.

“I take doxycycline frequently without side effects,” stated a TikToker.

“I was on these pills for acne and once I stopped taking them I broke out so badly,” added another. “I’ve never had so much acne in my life.”

Lauren did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories