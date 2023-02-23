man speaking with Chipotle meal in hands (l) man pointing to Chipotle bag of food (c) man holding up Chipotle food (r)

‘I got a huge bag with a million things in it’: Customer receives someone else’s Chipotle delivery order—after he only ordered a burrito

'I'm enjoying your dinner, I hope you enjoy mine.'

Posted on Feb 23, 2023

A Chipotle customer won the lottery of food orders when he accidentally received another person’s order, which contained a bountiful amount of food compared to the single burrito he has purchased.

In a recent video, TikTok user Eric Hammer (@theerichammer)claims he only ordered a carnitas burrito, but received four food items instead. 

“I got Chipotle and I got the wrong order,” Hammer says in the clip. “How do I know that? Because I ordered a burrito and I got a huge bag with a million things in it. Also, the name on the bag is Eric Stevens. I am not Eric Stevens. If you’re Eric Stevens, I’m sorry I’m enjoying your dinner, and I hope you enjoy mine.” 

“I feel absolutely awful about this,” he adds while unbagging the food. 

@theerichammer To whoever’s Chipotle order this is, well done 👏🏼 #chipotle #burritobowl #burrito #quesadilla #guacamole #queso #eatwithme #eatdinnerwithme #foodreview #tastetest ♬ original sound – Eric Hammer

Hammer received a chicken quesadilla; a burrito bowl with steak, white rice, veggies, and various salsa; and two orders of chips with guacamole and queso. 

“I was really looking forward to my carnitas burrito but the chipotle gods had other plans,” Hammer says. 

On the company’s website, Chipotle notes if customers have a problem with their delivery order, they should contact one of their delivery partners, which include Uber Eats and DoorDash. Hammer specified in the comments that the order came from DoorDash. He said he had contacted the company about the mix-up. 

DoorDash has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. 

Commenters were thoroughly amused by the whole ordeal. 

“This is the biggest accidental W for you,” one commenter said. 

“That man knew what he was doing with that order,” another person said. 

Others said they had found some of their favorite meals after being given someone else’s order.

“This happened to me once and the food I got on accident became my new go-to order,” one user claimed.

As Hammer noted himself in the caption, “To whoever’s Chipotle order this is, well done [clapping emoji].”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hammer via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Feb 23, 2023, 2:30 pm CST

