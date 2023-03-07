‘She can step out of line and wait’: Chipotle worker says customer demanded ‘fresh’ chicken

A Chipotle worker who chronicles their various interactions with customers online is spotlighting just how wild some customer requests can get.

In a recent TikTok video, user Dulce Mendez (@dazed_dulce) acts out a scenario where a customer demanded she be given “fresh” chicken.

Mendez says she told the customer the chicken had been sitting out on the Chipotle assembly line for about five to 10 minutes.

“You’re wrong,” Mendez recounts the customer saying. “It looks like it’s been sitting there all day long today.”

“Well, you’re in here in the middle of lunch rush,” Mendez claims she responded. “So I can say with confidence that it has not been sitting here longer than 10 minutes.”

The customer then claims she was told the same thing the previous day and then demands “a brand new chicken,” wanting to watch employees take it off the grill.

“No, you’re absolutely right,” Mendez sarcastically responds. “I only work here, right?”

In the video’s caption, Mendez noted that the customer did not leave until the employees started cooking a new batch of chicken.

It’s not clear how often Chipotle restaurants have to cook new batches of meat. Chipotle has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. But according to commenters who said they’ve worked for the food chain, meat usually comes out fresh and a new batch is made when offerings are low.

“If it’s a rush and they just replaced the chicken so it’s restocked it’s really unnecessary [and] will slow down everyone during a rush,” one commenter said.

“This is bringing back my PTSD from working there omg,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mendez via TikTok comment.