‘No really, do they pay enough for this?’: Customer films Chick-fil-A worker sprinting back-and-forth in drive-thru, sparking debate

'You go in for the interview, they take your soul and make you into the best employee.'

Posted on Oct 11, 2022

A customer filmed a Chick-fil-A employee sprinting back and forth from the restaurant to different vehicles, prompting viewers to ask the question: “Does Chick-fil-A pay enough for this?”

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikTok user Denee (@deneejames) shows the employee zooming around the drive-thru, frequently moving so fast that the camera cannot keep up with him.

“Lol where does Chick Fil A find these employees! Lol it’s the commitment for me,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

@deneejames Lol where does Chick Fil A find these employees! Lol it’s the commitment for me! 😂#fyp #FlexEveryAngle #chickfilaemployee #dallastx #PrimeDayDreamDeals #chickfila ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

At first, some users made jokes about the situation. “Now that’s FAST food,” one quipped.

Many comments referenced the run from the film Get Out, and some made broader horror references.

“You go in for the interview, they take your soul and make you into the best employee,” joked a user.

Soon, however, users began to question the employee’s effort and whether they were truly being appreciated for their actions.

“No really, do they pay enough for this?” asked a user.

“Gotta be paying him extra,” stated a second.

PayScale claims Chick-fil-A employees can expect to earn around $12 per hour, with “hourly pay at Chick-fil-A Inc rang[ing] from an average of $8.54 to $18.95 an hour.”

No matter the employee’s pay, users on TikTok agree that the worker should be earning more.

“You better than me cause i would’ve been screaming in that drive thru,” wrote a commenter. “he need a raise!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Denee via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via email.

*First Published: Oct 11, 2022, 11:40 am CDT

