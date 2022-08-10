‘Please tell me you’re a young girl who’s not married’: Chick-Fil-A worker says she was sexually harassed by ‘old’ man at drive-thru

A Chick-Fil-A worker says she was sexually harassed by an older man who repeatedly asked to “marry” her while she was working the drive-thru.

In the video posted by TikToker Mari (@mari.ninette) on Aug. 4, she says that a man pulled up and called her “beautiful” and asked whether she was married.

“He was like, ‘Are you married? Please tell me you’re not married. Please tell me you’re a young girl who’s not married,'” Mari says in the clip. “Young girl? Red flag.”

Mari continues that she told the man she had a boyfriend, but he continued to say he wanted to “marry” her.

“He kept saying, ‘I love you.’ And then he gave me a tip or whatever,” Mari explains. “Then he left and was like, ‘I love you. Bye. I’m gonna marry you.’ What the fuck.”

The video has reached over 33,000 views, with commenters blasting the customer for his “creepy” behavior.

“There are a lot of older guys that are weirdos or creeps,” one commenter said.

“Old dudes be the worst,” another wrote.

However, other commenters criticized Mari for taking the tip if he was making her uncomfortable.

“If it really bothered you, you wouldn’t have take the tip,” one user wrote.

“Kidnapper vibes you took the tip from now he thinks he could get away with it,” another said.

In a reply, Mari wrote, “yea no I deserve that tip after all that talk.”

What could be considered more concerning, is the number of men on Mari’s video urging her to give the man a chance.

“Give him a chance, he probably would take good care of you,” one wrote.

“That’s romantic af give him a chance,” another agreed.

“He was just playing around,” one user said.

“Why can’t women just take compliment’s,” another viewer wrote.

Recently, more women are documenting their experiences with sexual harassment while at work on TikTok. In June, one gas station employee detailed the relentless sexual harassment she experienced during one shift. Earlier this month, another gas station worker had to defend her co-worker from a “creepy” man who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mari via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.

