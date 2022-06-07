‘Whoever set that up is getting fired’: Chick-fil-A workers make Pride display out of sauces

Pride Month is here, and with it has come the predicted slew of corporations showing their nominal support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Corporations like AT&T, Home Depot, Comcast, and more have all either made statements regarding or publicly acknowledged their support for LGBTQ+ causes, despite the listed companies donating several million dollars to anti-gay politicians in the past, per Forbes.

One of the many companies to not partake in Pride Month festivities, however, is Chick-fil-A. The fast-food giant has come under fire on multiple occasions for its donations to anti-gay organizations, which totaled over $2 million as of 2010, according to Insider.

Chick-fil-A has since refocused its charity contributions, eliminating some but not all of its donations to anti-gay organizations, per the Guardian.

The corporation’s support for anti-gay causes has apparently not deterred some employees from showing their own support for LGBTQ+ rights, albeit in unusual ways.

One such method of showing support went viral this week on TikTok. User Karla (@icedcoffeewalmdmilk) recently posted a video from an Austin Chick-fil-A that opted to organize its sauces in rainbow order, either inadvertently or intentionally evoking the LGBT flag.

“[Chick-fil-A] said happy pride,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

Karla’s video currently has over 1.5 million views.

While it’s unclear whether employees chose to do this in specific reference to Pride Month, users speculated that they did in the comments section.

“Whoever set that up is getting fired,” one user joked.

“Corporate already tryna figure out the store number to fire the employees responsible,” another added.

“Now they’re gonna get shut down tomorrow,” a third quipped.

Other users and alleged Chick-fil-A employees, former and present, also chimed in to say that they frequently engaged in this act of quiet resistance.

“I specifically place the sauces in rainbow order every day,” one claimed.

“Our managers would mess it up so fast when we did this and [say] ‘thats not how the sauces go,’” a second alleged.

“I worked at a cfa on my university campus and i would do this all the time,” another said.

Some users even shared their own anti-LGBTQ stories about working for Chick-fil-A.

“I work there and they tried to make me straight during a team meeting,” claimed a commenter. “It was a mandatory meeting and we had to recite whatever the owner put on a whiteboard. A lot of it was verses from THE BIBLE and he kept talking about being ‘on the right path to heaven’. He also mentioned to keep in mind that relationships should be kept out of Chick-fil-A but only looked at very obviously gay employees. At the same time he always promotes a few straight couples in our store.”

Regardless, users still enjoyed this apparent act of rebellious LGBTQ+ support from a notoriously anti-gay corporation. “They said that this the best the could do givin the circumstances,” one joked of the workers’ efforts.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karla via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via email.

Today’s top stories