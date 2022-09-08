‘You go, Grayson’: Woman says she saw son stand up to dad in front of ‘mistress’ at the Cheesecake Factory after he tried to bribe him with meal

Popular TikToker and director @momthevillain shared how she witnessed an awkward encounter between a man, his mistress, and the man’s son while at the Cheesecake Factory.

@momthevillain applauds the son for standing up to his dad in the video, which was viewed 200,000 times. She says she overheard him telling his father that the attempt to “bribe” him with a meal from the Cheesecake Factory isn’t going to stop him from telling his mother that he’s cheating on her. The TikToker refers to the woman at the restaurant as “a gold digger.”

“I don’t mind going to restaurants by myself. … I’m at the Cheesecake Factory right now. … Oh my God what just happened next to me,” she starts.

She says she was seated by a man, who she guesses is 10 years older than she is, and what she thought were his two children.

“Turns out it was his mistress and his son. The waitress brings the leftovers out and, like, the little doggie bag, you know, whatever,” she says. “The kid gets his doggie bag, and the waitress walks away. The kid stands up and goes, ‘Dad, if you think taking me out to the Cheesecake Factory is gonna stop me from telling mom about you and this expletive, you got another thing coming!’ And he walks out, and the father’s like ‘Grayson! Grayson!'”

She says the woman then addressed the man.

“The woman turns and looks at the dad and goes, ‘Well, you said you were gonna divorce her,'” the TikToker recalls before applauding Grayson. “I hope Grayson goes to his mom and tells her everything and that woman wipes the floor with this guy. You go Grayson, who just had dinner at the Huntington Cheesecake Factory. And every mom should have a son like you, that has her back.”

TikTokers who saw @momthevillain’s video likewise praised Grayson for calling out his father. Many said they would have gone a step further and praised the boy on the spot had they been in @momthevillain’s shoes.

“Lol Grayson is a good one. Especially since he made sure he ate before dropping the mic and leaving,” the top comment reads.

Others resonated with Grayson’s experience.

Judging from a remark left by @momthevillain in response to another TikTok user in the comments section of her now-viral clip, it would appear that this particular instance was one that also hit home for her. She wrote: “My dad did something similar… he would take me and my sister to his mistress’s house to play with her son while they… you know….”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @momthevillain via TikTok comment for further information.