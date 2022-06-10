‘As a non cat owner, I would never know’: Friends surprised newlyweds with flowers at their home, accidentally poisoning their cat

A newlywed couple was surprised by friends who decorated their home in honor of their wedding. These decorations included flowers. When they returned to their home and saw the decorations, they quickly realized something was wrong.

The TikTok shows a video montage of photos of the newlywed’s cat. The text overlay reads, “The night we got home from our wedding was supposed to be magical. But it quickly turned into our [worst] nightmare.”

The flowers Kat (@trinaaamarieeee_) found at her home were lilies, which are known to be toxic to cats. Mochi, their cat, reportedly ate the flowers, leading the cat to vomit, defecate, and need emergency veterinary care.

According to the FDA, lilies pose a huge risk to felines: “Eating just a small amount of a leaf or flower petal, licking a few pollen grains off its fur while grooming, or drinking the water from the vase can cause your cat to develop fatal kidney failure in less than 3 days. The toxin, which only affects cats, has not been identified.”

The video has received over 720,000 views since it was posted June 9. Viewers were quick to support Mochi’s recovery through a GoFundMe, which quickly reached its financial goal and has since been taken down.

The couple posted a follow-up video with a Mochi recovery, “we got her in on time, her vitals are good, her blood work is good, she’s been peeing a lot, so apparently that’s good.”

Some commenters were shocked that the toxcity of lilies to cats wasn’t common knowlege.

One user said, “Lilies sold anywhere should come with a warning on them.”

Another agreed, “Im ALWAYS preaching this. Essential oils/scents as well. Roses are the only flowers allowed in my house. So many toxic plants/flowers to cats AND dogs.”

A third said, “I’m so sorry, I can’t imagine how scary that must be. I’ll be praying for her recovery.”

Another user said, “As a non cat owner, I would never know that any type of flower could be dangerous to cats. I highly highly doubt they knew.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat via TikTok comment for comment this story.

Today’s top stories