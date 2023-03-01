woman speaking in car with caption 'Cash App taxes looking like the move' (l) Cash App on phone on wooden surface (c) woman speaking in car with caption 'Cash App taxes looking like the move' (r)

‘I hope you get audited’: Woman compares tax services, says Cash App is getting her the most money back, sparking debate

'Cash app bout to have them boys garnishing yalls refunds for the next 6yrs.'

Rebekah Harding

IRL

Posted on Mar 1, 2023

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman said she would use Cash App’s tax filing service after comparing how much return money popular tax services said she’ll receive. The TikTok sparked a debate about whether Cash App’s service is legit in the comments section.

TikTok user Cherry (@harrietpotter_) posted the video on Feb. 8. In it, she said TurboTax estimated that she would receive a $600 return while FreeTaxUSA estimated $750. However, when she checked Cash App’s filing service, the platform said she would get $3,000 back.

“I’m about to take my motherfucking chances with Cash App, baby,” she said in the clip. “Bitch, y’all gone pay me.”

@harrietpotter_

I got like 4 more w-2’s to put in but if I don’t get my hot 6,000 USD I need all Bank of America to tap In we gone get this money eeaglegally

♬ original sound – Cherry 🍒

The video has garnered over 48,000 views. In the comments section, viewers were divided on whether using Cash App’s tax service is a good idea—especially given the drastic difference in quoted return money.

“I hope you get audited,” one viewer wrote.

“That mean you doing the other 2 incorrectly, it should all match up,” another commented.

“Cash app bout to have them boys garnishing yalls refunds for the next 6yrs,” a third warned.

However, others shared their positive experiences using Cash App’s free filing service.

“I’ve used it two years in a row and I do 1099 and it always gives me the most no issue,” one user shared.

“It comes with free audit defense. I’ve used it for a couple years no issues,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cherry and Cash App via email.

Mar 1, 2023

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

