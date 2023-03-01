‘I hope you get audited’: Woman compares tax services, says Cash App is getting her the most money back, sparking debate

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman said she would use Cash App’s tax filing service after comparing how much return money popular tax services said she’ll receive. The TikTok sparked a debate about whether Cash App’s service is legit in the comments section.

TikTok user Cherry (@harrietpotter_) posted the video on Feb. 8. In it, she said TurboTax estimated that she would receive a $600 return while FreeTaxUSA estimated $750. However, when she checked Cash App’s filing service, the platform said she would get $3,000 back.

“I’m about to take my motherfucking chances with Cash App, baby,” she said in the clip. “Bitch, y’all gone pay me.”

@harrietpotter_ I got like 4 more w-2’s to put in but if I don’t get my hot 6,000 USD I need all Bank of America to tap In we gone get this money eeaglegally ♬ original sound – Cherry 🍒

The video has garnered over 48,000 views. In the comments section, viewers were divided on whether using Cash App’s tax service is a good idea—especially given the drastic difference in quoted return money.

“I hope you get audited,” one viewer wrote.

“That mean you doing the other 2 incorrectly, it should all match up,” another commented.

“Cash app bout to have them boys garnishing yalls refunds for the next 6yrs,” a third warned.

However, others shared their positive experiences using Cash App’s free filing service.

“I’ve used it two years in a row and I do 1099 and it always gives me the most no issue,” one user shared.

“It comes with free audit defense. I’ve used it for a couple years no issues,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cherry and Cash App via email.