‘HE TOOK ME TO CARMAX IN THIS OUTFIT’: Woman says man took her to CarMax for date

A TikToker’s dating nightmare has gone viral after a woman said her date brought her to a CarMax.

In a June 2 video, user Nicola (@nickimatchett) said a man she was on a date with took her to an appointment at the used vehicle retailer, purportedly to help him purchase a car.

“He said he needed a woman there to show he had family,” Nicola said in a voiceover on the video, which shows her in the dealership.

In a previous video, Nicola shared her outfit for the date, which consisted of a red corset top, paisley miniskirt, white opera gloves, and pearl jewelry. “HE TOOK ME TO CARMAX IN THIS OUTFIT,” she wrote in the subsequent video’s text overlay.

After being brought to CarMax, Nicola said she called her best friend to pick her up, instead turning the day into a friend date.

“(I’m) not that mad about it, but really?” Nicola said at the end of the video.

The video, which has garnered 1.8 million views as of June 6, caused viewers to speculate the man’s intentions.

“You get the slightest bit comfy with a man and next thing u know he’s trying to make u cosign as his wife at carmax,” one user wrote.

Nicola agreed with the theory of her date needing a co-signer to finance his car in the comments.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a loan co-signer is someone closely associated with a borrower who agrees to pay back a loan if the borrower does not. If a lender asks for a co-signer, it typically means the borrower’s income or credit is not strong enough for them to qualify for the loan on their own.

“The funny thing is im so down to go lie to car salesman on a first date. if you TOLD ME,” one commenter wrote.

Other users asked for clarity on the status of Nicola and her date’s relationship, to which she said she blocked his phone number.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicola via TikTok comment, Instagram direct message, and email for comment.

Today’s top stories