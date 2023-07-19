‘It looks like someone jumped out of the ditch and pulled her down’: Carlee Russell’s disappearance prompts concerns of alien abduction

The confusing details about the disappearance—and reappearance—of 25-year-old Carlee Russell last week have led some online to believe that aliens were involved.

Russell disappeared shortly after calling 911 about a toddler she saw on the side of an Alabama highway, only to appear on her parents’ doorstep two days later. Her 911 call about the child was the only report of an unaccompanied minor on the highway at the time, CNN reported.

Many have latched on to specific details concerning Russell’s disappearance and hypothesized that she was abducted by extraterrestrials.

“Hear me out…Carlee Russell was abducted by aliens,” @lizzz_anya tweeted, also saying she didn’t believe that Russell was a victim of human trafficking. “A baby walking down a highway, not crying or showing distress??”

Hear me out…Carlee Russell was abducted by aliens. A sex traffic ring isnt just gonna bring a victim back. They usually are long gone by then. A baby walking down a highway, not crying or showing distress?? — Alotta Fachina (@Lizzz_Anya) July 18, 2023

“So Carlee Russell just showed up at her parents’ house after going missing for couple days?” @dk4balls tweeted. “And y’all are telling me aliens aren’t real?”

so carlee russell just showed up at her parents’ house after going missing for couple days? and y’all are telling me aliens aren’t real? pic.twitter.com/HVYX2cKliK — 7’2” Norm Bissett Sr. (@DK4balls) July 16, 2023 Others on TikTok have spent time looking into the traffic cam footage released on Saturday of Russell’s car pulling off the highway.

“Was Carlee Russell abducted by UFO’s!?” TikToker @blackhumaninfrastructure wrote in the overlay text of their video which shows the footage. “And what’s up! with light popping up and disappearing!?”

Another TikToker thinks that the traffic cam footage shows Russell being abducted.

“It looks like someone jumped out of the ditch and pulled her down,” @newsandviralcontent wrote in the overlay text of their video. “You can see someone disappear behind the [road] sign.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hoover Police Department Chief Nick Dervis revealed more information about Russell’s disappearance—none of which involved aliens.

Dervis said that in an interview with detectives, Russell said that she was abducted by a man and put into an 18-wheeler, aka a semi-trailer truck. Though she escaped, she said that she was abducted again, this time by a woman. Russell said she escaped a second time.

“Police said Russell had a small injury to her lip and her head was hurting,” according to ABC 33/40, an Alabama news station. “Detectives also found $107 cash in her right sock.”

Dervis also said that the Secret Service assisted police in their search for Russell and discovered what Russell had recently searched on her phone.

The list included, “Do you have to pay for an amber alert”; “How to take money from a register without being caught”; “Birmingham bus station”; “One way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville”; “The movie Taken“; and “Maximum age of an amber alert.”

Russell has not consented to a further interview, Dervis said.