‘I’m sh*tting. I don’t know what to tell you’: Call center worker gets message on Teams after being offline in bathroom for 3 minutes

A TikToker’s video is bringing back memories for people about how irrationally demanding some jobs can be.

Jordan (@jjgmoneyy) expressed her frustrations this week in a video captioned “call center probs.”

“I am not kidding. I was in the bathroom three minutes before I got a message in Teams that said, ‘Hey, good morning, what’s going on?’” she recalls.

Another message marked “urgent” came in shortly thereafter, she says, with the person adding, “Jordan, please reply,” insinuating that she had been somehow shirking her work duties.

“Bitch, I’m shitting. I don’t know what to tell you. Can’t wait,” Jordan says. “I came back and said ‘I was in the bathroom.’”

There’s been an increase in complaints about jobs making it difficult or impossible to take bathroom breaks in recent years, from Amazon warehouse workers reportedly having to make difficult quotas in order to avoid penalties to delivery drivers to delivery drivers having to utilize bottles rather than stopping for a break due to demanding routes.

Posts from office workers on Reddit claiming management has tried limiting or timing bathroom breaks have also drummed up drama, and many have expressed frustration with employers now requiring remote workers to be available via camera, Slack, or some other form of constant connection at all times, regardless of job function.

These frustrations were clearly shared among Jordan’s viewers, who empathized with her situation.

“Working at a call center was easily the worst job I’ve ever had in my life,” wrote @megand463.

“They start calling my phone if I don’t answer in teams,” @allireiman5 shared.

@ltricia92 said that at her job, they’re “not allowed to go to the bathroom unless it’s our designated break,” to which Jordan added, “gotta eat, go to the bathroom, make a call, try to relax all in a 15 min break.”

“Every minute of your day has to be monitored,” added @ccciaraaa.

Jordan already said that this is her final week at the job and admitted she’s “SO MF GLAD” she quit.

