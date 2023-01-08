‘Same thing happened to me!’: Woman says shampoo and conditioner she purchased at Burlington caused her hair to fall out

Hair care is an important part of maintaining a healthy appearance and self-care routine for many people. From shampoos and conditioners to styling products, the options for hair care are vast and varied.

While some products may work wonders for certain individuals, it is important to be aware that not all products will have the same effect on everyone. In fact, some hair care products have the potential to cause adverse reactions, leading to hair damage or loss.

One such example is that of a TikToker who recently went viral after claiming her hair started falling out after three weeks of using the shampoo and conditioner by the brand “Monday.”

In a short video that has accumulated over 4.3 million views as of Sunday, Desiree Gonzalez (@dpglife) says: “Hey everyone, so I purchased this shampoo and conditioner at Burlington for $4.99, after using it for three weeks my hair started falling out.”

Accompanying the video is footage of her pouring out the contents of the “Monday” shampoo and conditioner bottles into a plastic bag, presumably getting ready to dispose of them.

The video contains the caption: “Don’t buy these products !!!! After 3 weeks my hair was excessively falling out!”

In the comments section, users were arguing about the quality of the product:



“Ok so Everyone is always hating on Monday shampoo but it doesn’t make all hair types fall out I use it and it makes my hair look and feel amazing,” one commenter said.

“Monday is so bad idk why people like it,” a second user claimed.

“I use it, I have no problem with it,” another commenter chimed in.

This is not the first time the “Monday” brand has faced accusations of causing hair damage. In fact, there have been multiple reports of individuals experiencing adverse reactions to the brand’s products, including hair loss.

In response to the accusations, “Monday” issued a statement to The New Zealand Herald in 2020, stating: “Of the 1.8 million bottles sold, complaints to Monday are totalling 0.02 per cent of sales – a figure below the industry average for beauty products.” This statement suggests that the number of complaints about the brand’s products causing hair damage is relatively low compared to the overall number of products sold.

However, it is important for consumers to be aware of the potential risks and to pay attention to any negative effects that may occur, and in case of side effects, immediately stop using the product and seek the advice of a medical professional.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gonzalez via TikTok comments, and Burlington and Monday Haircare via Instagram direct message.