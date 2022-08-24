‘I would never do that to a friend’: Worker makes video about when management asks if they have friends who need jobs

With over half of American workers seeking a new job, it’s safe to say that on-the-job happiness is nearing a low point.

This can make it difficult to recommend one’s job to others, even if their friends are seeking new working opportunities. A joke on this topic recently went viral on TikTok, sparking a discussion about workplace happiness and job searching in general.

In the video posted by user @feloniousfalafel, a character off-screen asks the TikToker if he has any friends who are seeking work, noting that the boss could put them to work as soon as possible.

“I would never do that to a friend,” @feloniousfalafel says in the video. “I wouldn’t do that to an enemy. That’s gotta be, like, a war crime.”

The video currently has over 2.9 million views.

In the comments section, users cited their personal experiences with this same scenario.

“My boss said ‘you know anyone who’s looking for a job?’” one user recalled. “I said ‘Me.’”

“I made friends at work and I’d be like ‘You’re too good for this place. Also if you leave take me with you,’” another claimed.

“My work said same thing offered us 200 per friend we get hired,” alleged a third. “Nobody brought single friend one guy brought someone he met at Walmart lol.”

“I had an old boss make me text my friends that he’s hiring, literally stared at me & waited for me to do it,” stated a further user. “So awkward.”

Others offered suggestions for what one could do if they actually brought their friends on board.

“Recruit friends with the intention to unionize,” shared a commenter.

“Organize a walk out,” wrote a second.

We’ve reached out to @feloniousfalafel via email.

