‘If I see you after the show I’m gonna f*ck you’: Resurfaced Brendon Urie audio shows Panic! At The Disco singer joking about sexually assaulting fans

The following article contains descriptions of sexual harassment and assault.

Panic! At the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie is once again under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct after a viral TikTok resurfaced footage of the frontman saying he wanted to sexually assault fans at a concert.

The video, which has over 2.2 million views and was posted this week by user @destroyaussy, shows Urie talking to fans at a concert.

“If I see you after the show I’m gonna fuck you, and I don’t care if you want it. I more care if you don’t want it, ‘cuz then I really want it, dude. I really want it, bro,” Urie says in the video.

“Reminder this man still has fans,” the TikToker captioned the video.

The old footage shows banter between songs, but without the context of what sparked the comment about assault or whether it was a broader gag that the audience was in on. It’s unclear where or when the footage is from. But it’s not without precedent.

Accusations of sexual harassment, assault, and pedophilia arose in 2020 with the trending hashtag, #BrendonUrieSpeakUp. Under the hashtag, multiple anonymous Twitter accounts described alleged experiences of being inappropriately touched by Urie when they were underage, according to previous reporting by the Daily Dot.

Urie said the accusations against him were completely false on a Twitch stream in 2020, according to Pop Buzz. They were never proven.

When #BrendonUrieSpeakUp was trending, the recording of Brendon joking about sexual assault seen in the viral TikTok above resurfaced on one Twitter thread. This year, in addition to the TikToker who posted the resurfaced video this week, two other accounts re-posted the same footage in February.

Again, the Daily Dot could not verify the date the footage was originally filmed.

In the comments section of the most recent viral TikTok, many users were appalled to hear about Urie’s past behavior.

“I’m so embarrassed that my seventh grade self supported/idolized him,” one user commented.

“Panicking at the disco,” another replied.

“I’d leave then and there,” a third responded.

However, despite references to sexual assault, some fans of Urie commented saying they liked the singer’s remarks.

The TikToker clapped back to the above comment, writing in a follow-up video: “Are you fr trying to call ppl vanilla for not wanting to be r*ped…pls seek help.”

Throughout 2021 and 2022, other TikTokers have brought up past allegations against Urie of sexual harassment and assault. Some TikTokers have also pointed toward resurfaced footage of Urie using racist and transphobic slurs, using the N-word while rapping along to Bone Thugs and Harmony’s “First Of the Month,” and referring to trans people as the T-slur when speaking about how he identifies as pansexual.

On the flip side, other die-hard fans have made recent videos on TikTok saying they don’t care about the accusations.

The Daily Dot reached out to a representative for Urie listed on his IMDb Pro page via email, and user @destroyaussie via Instagram message for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the aftermath of sexual violence, please visit the National Sexual Violence Resource Center by going to nsvrc.org.