‘I’d rather eat glass’: Woman says her boyfriend gives her bikini waxes, sparking debate

There’s a cost to being a woman. Women’s consumer products typically cost more than men’s, and there are more products to buy, such as anti-aging creams and lotions, haircare products, and the latest finds at Sephora.

A study commissioned by Groupon found that women spend an average of $225,360 on their appearance throughout their lifetime. This is compared to men who spend an average of $175,680.

With numbers like this, it’s no surprise that women are trying to save a few bucks wherever they can—including in the bikini wax department, which can range from $45 to $85 per session.

A woman on TikTok sparked a debate by saying that she gets her boyfriend to give her a bikini wax.

In her viral video, a woman who goes by L (@loeliki) shows herself stirring wax in a body wax warmer while the text overlay offers unconventional advice. (The Daily Dot contacted L via TikTok comment.)

“If your boyfriend doesn’t wax your hooha every 4-5 weeks while you get drunk to numb the pain you’re missing out and wasting money go buy that wax melter girl,” it reads. In her caption, L wrote that it’s a “great bonding experience” for couples.

By Monday, the video has amassed over 2.7 million views. It also sparked a debate in the comments, with people split on whether they would try it.

“I’m so scared to have him do it tho,” a woman shared. “I love him but I didn’t trust him to do this,” another wrote.

A third was adamantly against having to endure pain from the sensitive area. “Never. I’d rather eat glass than get waxed ever again,” the user said.

A fourth woman wrote that she prefers having her partner shave her instead. “I just lay back and have him shave me everywhere bc I don’t want my hair removal process to hurt,” she wrote.

A man in the comments who has waxed his partner shared what can go wrong. “Yeah, I over waxed the area once. needless to say she was really unhappy with me,” @bluefalcon wrote.

But some women have already been enlisting their partners as their esthetician.

“My husband is a pro. He’s been my waxer for the last 5 years after I got tired of paying for it and them missing hairs,” one woman commented.

“I’m so glad I’m not the only one who keeps telling my bf I’m gonna have him wax me to save money,” another wrote. “Just bought the stuff yesterday lol.”

This woman shared that it has, indeed, been a bonding experience.

“Every time my husband ripped a strip of wax off he screamed which made me laugh,” she wrote with a laughing emoji. “Hardest I’ve laughed in a while.”