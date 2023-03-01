‘They took our only chair away’: Boba shop workers forced to stand after customer complained about them sitting

Boba shop workers claimed that they were forced to either stand—or finds other ways to relax—after a customer reportedly complained about them sitting.

One of the workers, Peach (@peachfxll), documented what occurred via TikTok. She does this by showing a brief montage of the employees finding innovative ways to sit—by creating makeshift chairs out of barrels or squatting on the ground, for instance. As of Wednesday morning, her video has over 472,000 views.

“When a customer complained so they took our only chair away,” she wrote via text overlay.

In the caption, she doubled down on her frustration with the situation. “Like how r u gonna complain abt someone sitting down why u care so much,” Peach wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Peach via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear what the customer’s exact remarks were or who took away the employees’ lone chair.

Still, many viewers were taken aback—both by the customer’s complaint and the subsequent punishment for the workers.

The top-liked comment read, “That’s crazy that they get so pressed about employees sitting. And management are such pushovers that they abide by them.”

“Why are people so against service workers sitting down?” wrote a second user. “It doesn’t make them any less productive.”

“Customers can never mind their business to something that does not affect them in the slightest,” said another viewer.