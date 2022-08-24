‘Just because women choose to show skin will never make it okay to ever sexually assault women’: Bikini barista gets sexually assaulted at grocery store, warns others to be aware of surroundings

A TikToker who works as a bikini barista shared security camera footage of a man sexually assaulting her while she shopped at a grocery store, warning others to be “aware of [their] surroundings.”

In the video posted by Daisy Delacroix (@daisydelacroix1) on Aug. 23, she shows a clip of a man approaching her from behind in the frozen section of Grocery Outlet, a supermarket chain. The footage shows him touching her buttocks and whispering something in her ear.

“Today after work I was grocery shopping and as you can see in this video this man walks up from behind, touches my butt, and whispers in my ear, ‘What’s up baby?'” the text overlay reads. “I was in complete shock. Ladies, please be careful of your surroundings. I did not know this man and he tried to play it off.”

The caption reads, “I can’t stress this enough to please be aware of your surroundings.”

The video has reached over two million views as of Aug. 24, with commenters sharing their own experiences with being harassed in public.

“I got touched like that at my work and I was wearing a freaking hoodie. So it doesn’t matter what you wear,” one commenter wrote.

“This happened to me a few weeks ago. When the entire store heard me scream at him he was EMBARRASSED. Ran off like a child with his head down,” another said.

Others called out the overwhelming number of male viewers who blamed Delacroix’s clothing as an “excuse” for the assault.

“Every person in this comment section saying it’s your clothing deserves to be investigated,” one user said.

“This has NOTHING to do with your outfit. It’s all his own doing. He’s an adult and knows right from wrong. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” another wrote.

“I had jobs where this type of thing happened to me. I would just wear a baggy shirt and skinny jeans, plz don’t judge anyone for what they are wearing,” a third shared.

According to her TikTok videos, Delacroix works as a bikini barista at Pink Pantherz in Redwood City, California, which involves preparing coffee and beverages in scantily clad attire. In a response video posted by Delacroix on Aug. 24, she prepares coffee in her bikini while the text overlay reads, “Just because women choose to show skin will never make it okay to ever sexually assault women. It will never make it okay to grab any women, just because of our bodies. Learn self-control, it’s disgusting how some of you think it’s okay to touch a woman just because she is showing skin!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Delacroix via Instagram direct message and Grocery Outlet via email form.

