‘Screenshot it’: Pharmacy tech shares coupon that’s ‘better than GoodRx’ on her last day on the job, sparking debate

Medication in the United States is expensive.

According to the Peterson Center on Healthcare, in 2019, “the U.S. spent $1,126 per capita on prescribed medicines, while comparable countries spent $552 on average,” a cost that included “spending from insurers and out-of-pocket costs from patients for prescription drugs filled at the pharmacy.”

A 2021 report from the RAND Corporation seconded this finding, noting that “prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 250% times higher overall than those in 32 other countries,” per a writeup on WebMD.

As a result of these high prices, many Americans find ways to get their needed prescriptions at a lower cost. There are services like GoodRx, which gathers discounts to attempt to lower the price of drugs for patients at pharmacies. Investor Mark Cuban also recently launched his own online pharmacy, which boasts low prices for prescription holders.

Recently, a TikToker went viral for sharing another discount code, which she claimed was frequently “better than GoodRx.”

The TikTok, posted by user Kenzie (@kenzodiazepine_) on her “last day as a pharmacy tech,” reveals the coupon code and encourages viewers to use it to lower their prescription costs. The coupon also works for pet medications, she says.

“Screenshot it,” she encouraged in the comments section.

The video currently has over 1.1 million views.

In a follow-up, she also reveals more discount codes that viewers could employ to try to lower their drug costs.

In the comments section, users shared their complaints about the American healthcare system and the fact that such a discount program was even necessary.

“The fact that we need coupons for our prescriptions,” one user shared.

“Yeah it would be nice if our gov stepped in w some regulations,” a second agreed.

Others claimed the tip or similar discount codes already saved them money.

“I’m literally sobbing right now, my dad who works so hard has had to pay $500 for 1 inhaler because of his medical issues. It’s only $30 on the [discount],” a commenter claimed. “THANK YOU SO MUCH, you have saved my dad from having to choose to pay for our rent or pay for his medication. i cannot thank you enough.”

“I usually use these for my job at the homless facility, so much appreciate[d],” another added.

Further users offered their own tips.

“Yessss always ask vets if there’s a generic prescription you can get from the pharmacy!!!!!” a TikToker stated.

“Blink health is also really good and most of the time way cheaper than GRX!!” an additional user claimed.

“Cash price at Costco (no membership needed) is almost always the best cost,” another alleged.

“If a med is brand name only (not generic yet) the manufacturer likely has savings coupons,” a fourth shared. “For example Ajovy is ~$670, only $5 with the savings coupon…and Nurtec is like ~$900, but with the manufacturer savings coupon it’s free for a year.”

In the comments section, Kenzie also explained how to use these discount cards.

“Tell your pharmacy u have a coupon and they can rebill it with the discount (they’ll know what to input if u show them the card),” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kenzie via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories