The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the nature of the American workplace, and even though there are a lot of businesses that have been pushing employees to return to the office, there are many who continue to telecommute either full or part-time.

In May, it was reported that there were a mass number of jobs in the US that still remained unfilled with 1.9 available positions for every job seeker, and that number hasn’t changed much as the year has progressed. Although there’s a bevy of available jobs, some industries, like food service and hospitality, are experiencing worse shortages than others.

But for those looking for gainful employment, sometimes it’s just a matter of learning about interesting positions that you’ve never heard of before. One TikToker, Michael (@findfulfillingwork), recently went viral for informing viewers about “knowledge base managers,” high-paying roles for introverts that are usually remote.

Many of Michael’s social media posts focus on helping individuals find work-from-home jobs, and he offers free tools to help job seekers find employment that they love.

“My remote job is perfect for introverts,” Michael says in the viral clip. “No one talks about it, it pays well, there’s just no clear path to it. I broke into it from customer service. I just started in customer service doing emails and phone calls and chats and then I just started helping out in other things. I started helping out and helping with the documentation, the training, all that type of stuff.”

The TikToker then records himself searching for job listings, highlighting a knowledge base manager role.

“Here’s one—knowledge base manager,” he says, pointing to the screen. “It’s not remote, but it’s a good example. What’s nice is they tell us the compensation, $100,000-$120,000. No mention of a degree just three years of knowledge management experience. You still might be confused: what does this job consist of? Let me show you an example.”

Michael notes that viewers may be confused about what the position actually entails.

“Here is a website called Getguru.com,” he explains. “The knowledge base manager basically creates the help center. They create the how-to documents on a website. And that is what I do for my job.”

Intuit also published another list of gigs that may be suited to folks with more introverted personalities, including accountants, actuaries, application developers, archivists, and data architects, among others.

TikTokers who saw Michael’s post suggested other work-from-home positions for introverts, along with some tips and tricks on how to secure a knowledge base manager job.

“Try to go through a recruiter and it can help you step your foot through the door. I’m currently working for a Ed-tech with a customer support role,” one user wrote.

“Look for Technical Writer – that’s what I do and it is the same thing,” another stated.

“I’m a documentation specialist/ technical writer and I barely talk to people,” a third added. “They barely ask for degrees just 2+ years of some kind of document work.”

One viewer argued that knowledge base manager roles can open up more opportunities in technical writing. “Can confirm. it’s also a great path to get into technical writing,” they said. “Depending on the company, there can be a lot of overlap in the roles.”

Others mentioned that a great foundation for this type of work is compiling any type of knowledge base or guide one has created for previous jobs. Additionally, data management, writing FAQs, or creating any type of tutorial or step-by-step outline could serve as stellar talking points if you were to secure an interview for this position, viewers noted.

“OH MY GOD. I’ve built more than one KB in previous ecom jobs and you’re saying I can JUST do this?? I’m gonna start looking,” one user said.

Some argued that “knowledge base manager” is just another name for a content writer. However, Michael states that while that job title can certainly refer to the same job requirements, it could also be reserved for marketing positions as well.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michael via Instagram direct message for further comment.