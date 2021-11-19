‘Could have gone to numerous homeless shelters’: Dumpster diver calls out Bed Bath & Beyond for spray-painting unsold bedding in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a dumpster diver’s disappointment in finding thrown-away bedding at Bed Bath & Beyond spray-painted.

Hannah Dorph (@thedumpsterdivingactress on TikTok) filmed and posted the footage from a Bed Bath & Beyond dumpster. The caption reads: “I just don’t get why they go to so much effort destroying. Do you think it would make a difference if they knew that I donate it?”

“Bed Bath & Beyond spray-painted all of this bedding that could have gone to numerous homeless shelters,” Dorph says in the video. “What a waste.”

Many in the comments section are speculating that corporations like Bed Bath & Beyond are trying to keep people from reselling its items. There are other videos from unrelated locations that detail a similar practice in spray-painting unsold items.

“By painting it, it keep dumper diving Karens from taking it to sell on Amazon, so homeless ppl can have it,” one viewer said.

“Why can’t it still go to the homeless? A little spray paint doesn’t affect its warming abilities,” another questioned in what was a common sentiment.

“Someone is more mad it can’t go in their house,” another speculated. “That stuff will still warm a homeless person (or) an animal in a shelter. It’s also dyeable.”

To Dorph’s credit, she’s mentioned donating unused items from dumpsters to those in need in previous videos.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times since being posted on Thursday.

One commenter said that “large corporations don’t donate things like this due to liabilities,” to which Dorph pointed to the Good Samaritan Act. However, as the commenter noted, the act is not entirely applicable in all states due to contextual variations, nor can it be applied for all matters.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond and Dorph for comment.

